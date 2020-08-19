Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the July 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSE LDP opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

