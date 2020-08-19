CoinPoker (CHP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,045.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $8,045.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00140603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.01755883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00136418 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 282,554,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,956,001 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

