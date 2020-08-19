CoinUs 24-Hour Volume Tops $149.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $382,084.46 and approximately $149.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002759 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002442 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000161 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.