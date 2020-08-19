Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Shares Down 0%

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)’s stock price fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.13, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.