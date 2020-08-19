Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. 227,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,862,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.