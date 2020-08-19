Comerica Bank Acquires 936 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Coherent worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Coherent by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coherent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $2,348,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Coherent by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Coherent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COHR. BidaskClub cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average is $130.18.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. Coherent’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.