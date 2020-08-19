Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 87,848 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 631,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,846,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,075,000 after purchasing an additional 64,059 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.