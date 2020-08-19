Comerica Bank Buys 2,356 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Magellan Health worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Magellan Health by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Magellan Health by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Magellan Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 184,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $111,077.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. Magellan Health Inc has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

