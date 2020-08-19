Comerica Bank Buys 25,952 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 107.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,993 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of BancFirst worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.28.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

