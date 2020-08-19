Comerica Bank Buys 357 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 22.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lendingtree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Compass Point lowered Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lendingtree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Lendingtree stock opened at $308.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.38 and a beta of 2.24. Lendingtree Inc has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $392.74.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Lendingtree’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $469,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares in the company, valued at $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,657,218. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

