Comerica Bank Buys 5,793 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.