Comerica Bank Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,609 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,136.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 697,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,961,000 after acquiring an additional 640,977 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 479.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 692,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after acquiring an additional 572,483 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,051,000 after acquiring an additional 530,277 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,339,000 after acquiring an additional 427,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WCN opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.49. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

