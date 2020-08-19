Comerica Bank Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,565 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of UMB Financial worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $224,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 24.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 28.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $493,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UMB Financial news, CFO Ram Shankar bought 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,506 shares of company stock worth $73,769. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

UMB Financial stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

