Comerica Bank Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,682 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.74% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.3% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 674.7% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 68,424 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 13.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 990,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOD opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

