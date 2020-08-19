Comerica Bank Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 537,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 87,383 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 489,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 160,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,219,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 639,344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Cfra cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

