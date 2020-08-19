Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Callaway Golf worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Callaway Golf by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Callaway Golf by 9.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf Co has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

