Comparing DarioHealth (DRIO) & Its Competitors

DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) is one of 137 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare DarioHealth to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -293.20% -165.09% -118.29% DarioHealth Competitors -615.67% -70.81% -20.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DarioHealth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 DarioHealth Competitors 1278 4117 6773 395 2.50

DarioHealth presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.56%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 9.41%. Given DarioHealth’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DarioHealth has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.56 million -$17.74 million -2.34 DarioHealth Competitors $1.38 billion $142.80 million 2.14

DarioHealth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

DarioHealth has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DarioHealth competitors beat DarioHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

