Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $465.94 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $181.92 or 0.01539167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $465.94 million and $155.07 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

