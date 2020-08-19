Consensus (SEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00047881 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,780.19 or 1.00402849 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002379 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000548 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00164771 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

