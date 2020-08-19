ContentBox (BOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $28,894.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029612 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,935,231 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

