Contentos (COS) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Contentos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $19.31 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039264 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.46 or 0.05499047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045523 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,019,010,505 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

