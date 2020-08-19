CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00008185 BTC on exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $19,517.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00784709 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.01086440 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00028072 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000501 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,835,608 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

