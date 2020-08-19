Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,832 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for 1.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $19,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,967,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,575. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $415.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $84.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

