Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.92. 979,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,441. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $155.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

