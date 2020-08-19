Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 54,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,353,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,834 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. 5,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,090. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

