Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 1,439 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,519 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,753 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.46.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,699. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $251.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.