Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 21,993 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 3.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 113,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,192. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

