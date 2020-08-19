Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 35,701 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,701 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Davita worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Davita by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Davita by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Davita by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

In other Davita news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $47,261.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVA traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.21. 659,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Davita Inc has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $92.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.