Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 4,758 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,057,000 after buying an additional 943,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,589,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 522,120 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.40. 2,065,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,299. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $299.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.