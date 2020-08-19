Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,000. Spotify accounts for 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Spotify by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Spotify by 110.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Spotify during the second quarter valued at about $2,258,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 268,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Spotify from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify from $130.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.74.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $4.92 on Wednesday, hitting $261.72. 1,357,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.55 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.15 and a 200 day moving average of $183.02.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

