Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Securiti raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.28. 9,702,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,016. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $162.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.