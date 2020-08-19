Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,321 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Citrix Systems worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.42. 41,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.19 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $810,464.07. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.