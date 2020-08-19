Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $408,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 285,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 138,382 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. 1,052,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

