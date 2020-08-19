Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $22.43 Million Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. NetEase comprises 2.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $22,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in NetEase by 83.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 16,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 22,561.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NTES shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.17.

Shares of NTES traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.72. 421,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,639. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $243.90 and a 52 week high of $503.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.