Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $35.01 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 3.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Moody’s worth $35,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,507,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Moody’s by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,631,000 after acquiring an additional 640,984 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 535,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,177,000 after purchasing an additional 257,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.75.

MCO stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.62. The company had a trading volume of 30,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,428. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.15. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

