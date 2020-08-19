Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 1.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 45,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 95,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. 44,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,555. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

