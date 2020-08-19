Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $8.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $778.71. 333,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $745.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $805.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total transaction of $767,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $24,100,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,430 shares of company stock worth $4,657,389 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

