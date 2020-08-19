Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.68. The stock had a trading volume of 701,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $238.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,532 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,695 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

