Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $27.35 Million in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 454,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,352,000. JD.Com makes up 2.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.56. 22,029,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,742,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

