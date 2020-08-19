Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. RingCentral accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of RingCentral worth $21,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 28.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,666,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,251,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 141.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $187,444.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,149.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total value of $983,461.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,052,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,451 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,186. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $288.48. 444,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,465. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

