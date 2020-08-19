Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 58.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.29 per share, with a total value of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

INFO stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.99. 1,100,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

