Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 143,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after buying an additional 4,751,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 26.5% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 878,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 184,100 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 610,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,564,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,089,841. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

LITE traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.71. 833,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,516. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

