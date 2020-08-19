Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 11,748 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 112.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $81.98. 5,554,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,847,358. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

