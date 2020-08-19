Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 16,220 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Leidos worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.60. 865,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

