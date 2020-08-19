Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 25,397 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup accounts for 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Campbell Soup worth $17,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 231,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 451,915 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Campbell Soup by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 33.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,302. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Cfra upgraded Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

