Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 50,918 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,918 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,150,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after buying an additional 71,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. 407,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,891. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

