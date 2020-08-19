Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, June 29th. Argus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.97.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $360.84. The company had a trading volume of 917,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $364.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

