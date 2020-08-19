Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie started coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

NYSE SE traded up $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.56. 5,418,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sea Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $154.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 1.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.