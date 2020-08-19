Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 2,936 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 459,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 143.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,108,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $97.96. 2,827,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.