Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 79.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $100.48. 2,716,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $177.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

